Dolphins owner says 2020 season will 'definitely' happen



Added: 26.05.2020 17:39 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: thefanatic.com



Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said on Tuesday he believes the NFL's 2020 season will take place as scheduled later this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and that his team's plan is to have fans in attendance. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NFL