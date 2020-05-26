Postponing Ryder Cup to 2021 would be right call, says McIlroy



Added: 26.05.2020 16:19 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.breitbart.com



World number one Rory McIlroy believes the Ryder Cup is unlikely to take place this year and postponing the biennial match play event to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic would be the right call to make. More in feeds.reuters.com »