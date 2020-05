Sport-On this day... May 26



Source: www.thearsenalhistory.com



SOCCER - Arsenal's Michael Thomas and David Rocastle hold up the first division trophy following a 2-0 win over fellow title contenders Liverpool at Anfield on the last day of the 1988-89 league season. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Soccer