ï»¿Monday, 25 May 2020
Alpine skiing: 2021 World Championships in Italy may be pushed back a year
Added: 25.05.2020 8:24 | 12 views | 0 comments
Source: www.sno.co.uk
The Italian winter sports federation (FISI) will ask to push back the 2021 Alpine skiing World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo by a year because of uncertainties linked to the coronavirus, the head of the country's Olympic committee said.
