Pulev says he would not step aside for Joshua-Fury fight



Added: 20.05.2020 10:32 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: kfgo.com



The IBF's mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev said he would not accept a proposal to step aside and give world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua a chance to fight first with fellow Briton Tyson Fury. More in feeds.reuters.com »