Belmont Stakes to run June 20 without spectators



Source: www.nytimes.com



The Belmont Stakes will be run on June 20 without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time the race will be the opening leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: New York