Not players' job to help fellow professionals - Berrettini



Matteo Berrettini thinks tennis players should not be put in a position where they have to provide financial aid to fellow professionals and it should be the responsibility of those governing the sport, the Italian world number eight has said. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players