China's Li focused on self improvement during COVID-19 shutdown



Added: 19.05.2020 9:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.golfdigest.com



China's Li Haotong says the disruption to the golf calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made him love the sport even more and he has been using the enforced break to iron out the flaws in his game. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Gamers