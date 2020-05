NFL developing facemasks with surgical/N95 material



Added: 19.05.2020 2:39 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



The NFL Players Association's medical director on Monday said the NFL and equipment company Oakley are working on developing a facemask that contains surgical or N95 material in an effort to better protect players from the coronavirus when they return to the playing field. More in feeds.reuters.com » Players Tags: NFL