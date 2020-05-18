Empty stands no issue with NASCAR fans



There was no one in the grandstands watching at Darlington Raceway but millions flocked to their televisions on Sunday to see the first live NASCAR race since the novel coronavirus outbreak shuttered North American sport two months ago. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Television