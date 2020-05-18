Federer is the best but Djokovic tougher for Nadal, says uncle Toni

Roger Federer is the best tennis player of the current generation but reigning world number one Novak Djokovic remains the most difficult opponent in Rafa Nadal's career, the Spaniard's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal has said.