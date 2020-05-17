On this day: Born May 18, 1909: Fred Perry, British tennis player



When Fred Perry crushed the unfortunate Gottfried von Cramm to win the 1936 Wimbledon title little did he know he would be the last Briton to get his hands on the men's trophy for 77 years. More in feeds.reuters.com »