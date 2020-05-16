Darlington Raceway revs up for NASCAR's return



After a nearly two-month interruption in the competitive schedule, the NASCAR Cup Series will return to racing this Sunday at the sport's historic Darlington Raceway in The Real Heroes 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). More in feeds.reuters.com »