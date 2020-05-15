LPGA cancels Michigan tournament



The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club was scheduled to be the first LPGA event on the coronavirus-altered schedule, but the LPGA and event organizers canceled the tournament on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Cancer