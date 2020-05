William Hill revenue falls 57% in COVID lockdowns



Source: europeangaming.eu



Total net revenue at William Hill plunged 57% in the weeks following the start of coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and North America, as sports betting volumes collapsed and it was forced to close its retail network of betting shops. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU