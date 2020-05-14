Joshua will have only one fight this year, says Hearn



World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will have only one fight this year but he could take on British compatriot Tyson Fury twice in 2021, his promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »