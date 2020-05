Champions Tour combines 2020, '21 seasons



The PGA Tour Champions will combine its 2020 and 2021 seasons and crown its next Charles Schwab Cup champion in November of next year, the tour announced on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Crocs