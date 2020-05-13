Golf: Park is proud to see South Korea lead the way in resumption of sport

With golf finally resuming when South Korea hosts the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Championship, world number three Park Sung-hyunÂ says she feels a sense of pride that her country is "leading the way" in a return for sport.