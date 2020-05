Report: Players with health issues examining MLB's plan



As Major League Baseball reportedly prepares to present players with its plan on opening the 2020 season, one group of players with a particular eye on the league's health policies are those with immunodeficiencies or other underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players