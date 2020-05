Kvitova, Pliskova headline all-Czech tournament



Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and World No. 3 Karolina Pliskova are among the players who will compete in an all-Czech Republic tournament in Prague on May 26-28. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players