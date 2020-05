Lockdown spurs 11-year-old Brazilian to shatter skating record



The closure of schools in Brazil due to the coronavirus pandemic gave 11-year-old prodigy Gui Khury plenty of time to perfect his skateboarding skills as he became the first person to land a 1080-degree turn on a vertical ramp. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Brazil