ï»¿Sunday, 10 May 2020
Fighters could lose pay for criticising UFC's COVID-19 safety measures
Added: 10.05.2020 11:45 | 6 views | 0 comments
Source: bellator.us
UFC fighters taking part at the UFC 249 event in Florida could lose their purses and bonuses if they publicly criticise the fight promotion's health and safety precautions for COVID-19, according to an event participation agreement seen by Reuters.
