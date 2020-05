Gaethje upsets Ferguson to win UFC interim lightweight title



Justin Gaethje put on a striking masterclass to score a surprise knockout victory over Tony Ferguson and win the interim lightweight title at UFC 249, which took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Florida