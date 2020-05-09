Cousins to Prescott: Franchise tag 'can be your friend'



Added: 09.05.2020 18:12 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: movietvtechgeeks.com



Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about playing under the franchise tag, having done so in the 2016 and 2017 seasons before signing a lucrative three-year, $84 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. More in feeds.reuters.com »