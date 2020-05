NASCAR's U-turn to racing raises flags of uncertainty, change



Source: www.cottonowens.com



On May 17, the roar of engines - albeit without the roar of the crowd - will return to a NASCAR Cup Series race track. And when the competitors do arrive at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina that Sunday, it will be amid an air of apprehension and uncertainty. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: South Carolina