Fighters tested on arrival ahead of UFC return in Florida



Source: mmajunkie.usatoday.com



Fighters taking part in Saturday's UFC 249 card in Jacksonville, Florida have been tested on arrival and many have been isolating in their rooms as the mixed martial arts promotion prepares to to get back to business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.┬á More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Florida