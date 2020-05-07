On this day: Born May 8, 1932 - Sonny Liston, American boxer



Charles 'Sonny' Liston has "1932-1970" and "A Man" inscribed on his gravestone, simple words for a boxing great whose complex life was shrouded in mystery despite being in the limelight. More in feeds.reuters.com »