Coronavirus could spell end of CONCACAF Hex



The novel coronavirus outbreak will likely mean the end of the Hex, the six-team World Cup qualifying format used by the CONCACAF region, said CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani in an interview with OneSoccer. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Soccer