Motor racing: Ganassi to take on Andretti in Extreme E electric series



Source: www.jayski.com



Chip Ganassi Racing will take on U.S. track rivals Andretti Autosport in electric racing next year after being announced on Wednesday as the latest team to sign up for the Extreme E off-road SUV series. More in feeds.reuters.com »