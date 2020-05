Australian Open at risk due to COVID-19, says Tiley



Next year's Australian Open could be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and even if the first Grand Slam of 2021 goes ahead fans from abroad will not be able to attend, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia