ï»¿Tuesday, 05 May 2020
Mike Tyson back in shape as he considers charity exhibitions
Added: 05.05.2020 16:36 | 9 views | 0 comments
Source: hornet.fullcoll.edu
Mike Tyson's decision to return to training has been met with enthusiasm from fans and some fellow fighters after the release of a short video that shows the 53-year-old still has plenty of speed and power as he ponders boxing in exhibition bouts.
