Baseball: South Korea league kicks off with 'socially distant' first pitch - but no fans

Added: 05.05.2020

Lee Raon, a nine-year-old baseball fan, stood on the mound. But instead of throwing the ball, the boy, inside a giant clear balloon, walked towards the catcher in what was called a "socially distant first pitch" for South Korean club KT Wiz on Tuesday.