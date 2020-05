Returning before U.S. Open 'unrealistic': Fritz



Source: www.southhaventribune.net



Rising American tennis star Taylor Fritz said on Monday that he is in the best shape of his life preparing to come out of quarantine but believes it is unrealistic to expect that to happen before the U.S. Open in August.