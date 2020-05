Clippers complete purchase of Forum



Source: liveforlivemusic.com



Steve Ballmer finalized his $400 million purchase of the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, allowing the Los Angeles Clippers to move closer to building their new arena in the neighborhood. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Los Angeles