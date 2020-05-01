ï»¿Friday, 01 May 2020
Rugby: Bok captain Kolisi goes back to his roots to feed destitute

Added: 01.05.2020 11:20 | 11 views | 0 comments

Six months ago Siya Kolisi led South Africa to Rugby World Cup glory, but is now fighting a new battle as he returns to his roots to help feed those left destitute by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in some of the countryâ€™s poorest areas.

Tags: Africa, South Africa



