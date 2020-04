NASCAR to resume season in mid-May without spectators



NASCAR will be the first major sport in the United States to return to action amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the organisers of the popular racing series said on Thursday that the season will resume without fans in mid-May. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: United States