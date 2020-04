NHL, NHLPA not ready to abandon season



On the same day when White House COVID-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that some sports may have to abandon their seasons, the NHL announced that it is not ready to scrap the suspended 2019-20 campaign. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: White House