No kidding - toddler helps with lockdown workouts



As families around the world endure the COVID-19 lockdown and deal with bored children testing their patience, British cyclist Pete Mitchell found an innovative way to keep a toddler entertained while getting his daily workout done. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Children