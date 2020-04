Golf: LPGA targets mid-July start for 2020 season



The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is hoping to get the 2020 season under way with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from July 15-18, the start of what will be a busy second half of the year. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Targus