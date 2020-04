Tennis: Lopez warns early return of Tours could be unfair



Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez says he is "not very positive" about the chances of the ATP and WTA Tours returning to normal within three months and believes it would be unfair to resume if some parts of the world remained in isolation. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: SPA