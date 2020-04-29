Ryder Cup may have to 'take one for team' and go ahead without fans: Harrington

Staging this year's Ryder Cup without fans is not in the event's best interests but it might have to "take one for the team" and proceed that way amid the COVID-19 crisis, Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington told The Times newspaper.