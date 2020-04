Soccer: Sweden boss Andersson rediscovers his roots amid coronavirus hiatus



Added: 29.04.2020 11:04 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.snowcrest.net



Sweden manager Janne Andersson has got back in touch with his roots amid the country's lack of a strict coronavirus lockdown by visiting a training session in the Stockholm suburb of Husby where the national team's Robin Quaison honed his skills. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Soccer