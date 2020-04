Maradona asks for Hand of God to end pandemic



A decision to restructure Argentine football that will save Diego Maradona's club from relegation was dubbed another Hand of God moment on Tuesday, but the former striker said the divine intervention he wished for was to beat the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Football