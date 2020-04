Henry cooks and waits for MLS to make decision on season



Source: www.youtube.com



All Montreal Impact manager Thierry Henry says he can do is train, cook and wait to see when or if the Major League Soccer season will resume as countries ease novel coronavirus lockdown measures that have brought global sport to a standstill. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Soccer