World Athletics creates $500,000 pandemic fund to support athletes



Added: 28.04.2020 12:23 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation (IAF) have come together to launch a $500,000 fund to help athletes in financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global governing body said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »