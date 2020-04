IHF asks IOC to give pandemic funds to other federations in need

Handball's global governing body has turned down an offer of financial aid from the International Olympic Committee and asked it to provide funds to sports federations need following the coronavirus pandemic, the Inside the Games https://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1093659/ihf-tells-ioc-to-direct-help-elsewhere website reported.