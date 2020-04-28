Report: NFL creating alternatives for 2020 schedule



The NFL is forming contingency plans in case its schedule of games needs to be altered, Sports Business Daily reported Monday, including season openers more than a month later than expected and pushing back the Super Bowl by as much as three weeks. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NFL