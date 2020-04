NBA to soon allow teams to reopen facilities



The NBA announced Monday it will soon unveil rule changes that will allow teams to open their practice facilities for players to take part in treatment and limited workouts, so long as the city in which the facility is located permits it. More in feeds.reuters.com » Players Tags: NBA