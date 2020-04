Thiem not keen on plan to assist struggling players



Source: www.nytimes.com



World number three Dominic Thiem has rejected the notion that the top tennis players should chip in to help lower-ranked competitors who are struggling financially due to the pause in tournaments because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players