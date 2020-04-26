Bucking bull event goes ahead in U.S. with coronavirus provisions in place



A Professional Bull Riders (PBR) competition took place in an empty arena in the U.S. on Sunday with cowboys in facemasks clinging onto 1,500-pound (680.39 kg) bucking bulls while most professional sports remained on coronavirus lockdown. More in feeds.reuters.com »